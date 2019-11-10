Polls open in second Spanish election this year

Madrid, 10 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Polls have opened in Spain’s second parliamentary election this year, although it remains unclear whether the country will be able to break its ongoing political deadlock.

Around 37 million people are eligible to vote on Sunday.

According to opinion polls, the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks likely to again win the most votes.

But Sanchez is also unlikely to achieve a governing majority, a result which would extend the political deadlock in Madrid.

For months Sanchez unsuccessfully attempted to form a coalition government following the last vote in April, prompting King Felipe VI to call another election.

Spaniards, casting their ballots for the fourth time in four years, seem to be wearying of the many polls as shown, among other things, by the plunging number of postal voters compared to April.

The hard-right populist Vox party could continue to grow and even become the third largest political force, according to polls, after winning about 10 per cent of the vote in the April election.

One of the factors that will significantly influence the vote is the continuing mass protests in Catalonia following the sentencing to prison of nine leaders of the region’s independence movement, observers say.

Conservative forces accuse Sanchez of failing to crack down hard enough on the region to restore law and order.

Emerging from Francisco Franco’s long dictatorship in the 1970s, Spain established a democracy in which the PSOE party and the conservative People’s Party (PP) took turns in ruling. But the political picture decomposed in the early 2010s.

On the left, Unidas Podemos and the newly-formed Mas Pais have risen to challenge the PSOE, while on the right the PP faces competition from the liberal, anti-Catalan secession Ciudadanos, and Vox.

On November 3, a poll of polls had the PSOE on 27 per cent, the PP on 21 per cent, Vox on 14 per cent, Podemos on 12 per cent, Ciudadanos on 9 per cent and the Catalan ERC and Mas Pais both on 4 per cent.

The election was called because Sanchez could not form a governing alliance with Podemos or Ciudadanos. If the stalemate reoccurs after Sunday, the PP could perhaps try a coalition with Ciudadanos and Vox.

But while the PP and Vox’s poll numbers are up compared to April, Ciudadanos’ are down, and the three parties together are unlikely to command a majority.

The polling stations are open from 9 am to 8 pm (0800-1900 GMT), in the Canary Islands from 10 am to 9 pm.