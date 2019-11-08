Police: 10 teens among 39 Vietnamese migrants who died in lorry

London/Hanoi, 8 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British police on Friday named the 39 Vietnamese citizens who were found dead in a refrigerated container lorry near London on October 23, including two 15-year-old boys.

The victims include eight women and 10 teenagers, Essex Police said.

“This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores,” said Tim Smith, the senior officer in charge of the investigation.

“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died, and to support the victims’ friends and families,” Smith said.

The 39 bodies will be repatriated over the next few days, according to an announcement by the Vietnamese government cited in local media on Friday.

Deputy Minister Truong Hoa Bihn was scheduled to discuss plans to bring them back in a series of meetings, local newspaper Tuoi Tre reported, citing government minister Mai Tien Dung.

Dung said the bodies are expected to arrive back in Vietnam on Saturday or Sunday.

It is expected that all victims will be transported back to Vietnam on one plane, although the airport they will fly to remains unclear at this point, according to the news source.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc “extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims” late on Thursday and condemned the “human trafficking and illegal sending of Vietnamese people abroad,” in a statement posted on the government’s official news website.

Over two dozen families in Vietnam came forward with information about missing loved ones in the days after the victims were discovered, according to local media reports.

Vietnamese police have arrested at least 10 suspects in a crackdown on human trafficking launched in the wake of the deaths.

Essex Police arrested the 25-year-old Northern Irish lorry driver on suspicion of murder. He collected the container from the British freight port of Purfleet near London after it was shipped from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

British police have also appealed for two brothers involved in a haulage business close to Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic of Ireland to contact them over suspected links to the Essex case.