Poland’s Tusk decides not to contest presidential election

Warsaw, 6 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Outgoing European Council President and Poland’s former prime minister Donald Tusk decided not to present his candidacy in the country’s 2020 presidential election, the politician told a TV audience on Tuesday.

“Upon deep reflection I have taken a decision not to be a candidate,” Tusk told TVN24 and Polsat News reporters in Brussels.

The opposition may win the election, but in order to do so it needs a candidacy “that is not burdened with a baggage of difficult, unpopular decisions,” the politician said.

Tusk announced his decision earlier than initially planned in order “not to make the process of selecting a candidate more difficult for the opposition” in Poland, he said.

The politician vowed to “strongly support” the opposition in the presidential election.

With Tusk out of the race, the Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition force, needs to decide on a presidential candidate as soon as possible, senior KO politician Tomasz Siemoniak said, according to the Polish Press Agency.

Another senior KO politician, Borys Budka, told the Polish Press Agency that Malgorzata-Kidawa-Blonska, the party’s candidate for prime minister in the recent parliamentary election, was a natural candidate.

In the October 13 election, Kidawa-Blonska received more votes than any other politician, easily beating the leader of governing party Law and Justice (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski in their Warsaw constituency.

Tusk was Poland’s prime minister from 2007 to 2014, becoming the first politician since 1989 to manage to hold that position for more than one term.

However, the popularity of his cabinet declined in the later years, including due to the decision to increase retirement age to 67, a move later reversed by the current government. It also suffered from a number of political scandals.

Tusk, once arguably the most powerful politician in Poland, went on to pursue an EU career, but remained a target of attacks from governing social-conservative party PiS.

He had been viewed as a presidential hopeful that might help the opposition break PiS’s dominance in domestic politics.

Poland will hold the presidential election in the spring of 2020.