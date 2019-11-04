0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Pendarovski: Election date, NATO protocol ratification are two different things

The date set for snap parliamentary polls next year shouldn't have any connection with the ratification of North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol, President Stevo Pendarovski said Monday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 4 November 2019 18:02
