Pendarovski: Election date, NATO protocol ratification are two different things

Related Articles
Shekerinska: New army service law proves North Macedonia has earned its place in NATO
4 November 2019 17:34
French Senator: Being young, North Macedonia can avoid repeating the mistakes of others
4 November 2019 17:10
Sassoli: We have a common destiny, North Macedonia is ready to start talks
4 November 2019 16:29
Verushevski wins damages for emotional distress over ‘Coup’ case
4 November 2019 15:43
Vucic discusses Ohrid summit, ‘small Schengen’ with Zaev and Rama
4 November 2019 14:34
Czech Republic donates ten vehicles to special police force
4 November 2019 14:04
Провери го и оваClose
-
No better alternative than EU integration, Pendarovski says29 October 2019 11:10
-
Brussels outcome came as shock to everyone, Pendarovski tells Greek Alpha TV25 October 2019 15:00
-
Zaev: Snap election to be held on April 12, 202020 October 2019 20:49