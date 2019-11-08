Palmer: US supports ‘mini-Schengen’ initiative

Geneva, 8 November 2019 (MIA) – The mini-Schengen initiative is a promising one and it has our support, Matthew Palmer, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and US Special Representative for the Western Balkans, said Friday in Geneva.

“The European perspective of the Western Balkans has been the foundation for American engagement in the region for more than 20 years. That has not changed and will not change,” he stated.

That’s why, Palmer noted, the inability of the European Council to reach consensus on opening of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania was so deeply disappointing. But, that’s not the final word. We are hopeful that the European Council can revisit that issue in advance at the May leaders’ meeting in Zagreb and find the necessary consensus and begin that important process and send that important signal to region.

“In the mean time, as the US steps forward in the Western Balkans and as the EU is in some danger of being perceived in the region as stepping back, the region itself is stepping up the commitment on the part of Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania to promoting cooperation through this co called mini-Schengen initiative,” the US diplomat said

According to Palmer, it is demonstration of leaders in the region taking responsibility for their destiny and taking control of their own future

He said there is still room for Montenegro, BiH and Kosovo.

“It’s a promising initiative, one that has our support and one that we are committed to working in partnership with the leaders in the Western Balkans,” the US envoy stated.

In October, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev and Albanian PM Edi Rama signed an initiative on the establishment of this zone. They also called on other countries in the region to join the initiative.