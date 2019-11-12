Morales heads to Mexico as Bolivian military vows to restore order

Buenos Aires, 12 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales headed into exile in Mexico on Monday aboard a Mexican government plane, leaving behind a power vacuum as the military and police vowed to restore order.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard earlier confirmed that his government had sent a plane to La Paz to fetch the former Bolivian leader.

“The Mexican Air Force plane has already taken off with Evo Morales on board,” Ebrard tweeted once the plane had departed.

“According to current international conventions, it is under the protection of Mexico. Your life and integrity are safe,” he said.

Attached was a photo of Morales on board the Gulfstream G550 jet. He was pictured clutching a Mexican flag.

On Monday evening, Morales said that he was leaving the country for Mexico. “Sisters and brothers, I leave for Mexico,” Morales tweeted, adding that he is grateful to Mexico for granting him asylum.

“It hurts to leave the country for political reasons, but I will always be watching,” Morales added. “Soon I will return with more strength and energy.”

Morales announced his resignation and new elections on Sunday after weeks of protests and rioting against alleged fraud in the October 20 elections, in which the leftist president took an outright victory against his centre-right challenger, Carlos Mesa.

In a statement to the press earlier, Ebrard said Mexico had decided to grant Morales asylum “for humanitarian reasons.” He spoke of the the “urgent situation” Morales faced in Bolivia, “where his life and integrity are at risk.”

The Mexican government had already informed the Bolivian foreign ministry of its decision, he added.

The departure of the Bolivian president after over 13 years at the helm, coupled with a string of high-profile political resignations, has plunged the Andean country into uncertainty.

About 20 senior officials resigned within 48 hours, including cabinet ministers, the head of the electoral tribunal, governors and mayors, according to local media. Government Minister Carlos Romero took refuge in the Argentinian embassy, daily El Deber and Todo Noticias reported.

Senate Vice President Jeanine Anez said she was willing to become president if protesters supported her bid. Anez, who is a member of the opposition, tearfully accused Morales of having plunged Bolivia into chaos.

Mesa’s Comunidad Ciudadana (CC) alliance called on parliament to replace the members of the electoral arm of the government and to set a date for new elections in which, it said, Morales could not participate.

Parliament was expected to announce who would become caretaker president after the resignations of Morales’ deputy Alvaro Garcia Linera and the presidents of the Senate and of the Chamber of Deputies, who had been in line to take power.

US President Donald Trump called the Bolivian president’s resignation a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere.

“After nearly 14 years and his recent attempt to override the Bolivian constitution and the will of the people, Morales’s departure preserves democracy and paves the way for the Bolivian people to have their voices heard,” Trump said in a statement.

A US State Department official had earlier urged the country to follow its constitution in finding a legitimate successor to Morales and called on people to refrain from violence.

The general secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS), which had questioned the outcome of the October 20 elections, urged parliament to meet urgently “to guarantee institutional functioning and … a new electoral process.”

Explosions were heard in the south of La Paz on Monday as the power vacuum left by Morales’ departure stoked protests. Police fired tear gas to disperse his opponents and supporters, who were about to fight with sticks and stones, broadcaster Todo Noticias reported.

Opponents erected barricades, saying they wanted to protect people from the supporters, whom they accused of engaging in looting and lighting fires overnight.

At least 20 people were injured in violent clashes at the government seat of La Paz and the sister city of El Alto, the newspaper La Razon reported

The armed forces vowed to protect public installations and restore order in cooperation with police.

“Soldiers will conduct operations with the police to prevent bloodshed and bereavement,” Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said in a statement.

He vowed to use “appropriate force” against groups of vandals who terrorize the people.

Bolivia flourished under Morales, who held office since 2006, with the exploration of gas and lithium giving the previously impoverished South American country annual growth rates at times of more than 6 per cent.

But he came under growing criticism over what was perceived as his authoritarian behaviour and attempts to cling onto power.