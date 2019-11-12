13:00/12 November 2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will pay an official visit to the Republic of Serbia on November 22.

Skopje – The 2020 budget will total EUR 3,615 billion and focus on investments in human capital, i.e. a better health, education and social system, as well as strong support for growth of the real sector, PM Zoran Zaev and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said at a press conference Tuesday, presenting the draft-budget which has been approved by the government.

Skopje – Vesna Konstantinova’s two new picture books for preschoolers and young schoolchildren will be launched at the Zoo on Skopje Liberation Day, Nov. 13, at 11 am.

Skopje – The Dutch Parliament is expected today to hold a plenary session to complete the process of ratification of our country’s protocol for joining NATO. I expect it will be concluded by the end of the week, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Tuesday.

Skopje – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska expressed Tuesday hope that North Macedonia’s NATO accession would not affect the early parliamentary elections slated for April 12.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expects the Spanish parliament to complete the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol by the end of January, so that the country joins the Alliance.

Tetovo – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani believes there’s strong support from EU member states for setting a date to start accession talks with North Macedonia, despite their issues at home.

Istanbul – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the EU over its repeated threat of sanctions, warning that Turkey would “open the gates” for more Islamic State militants to be sent to Europe.

Nairobi – A Macedonian delegation is attending the Nairobi Summit of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), taking place under the motto “Accelerating the Promise”, MIA’s correspondent reports.