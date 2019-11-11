18:00/11 November 2019

Skopje – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a visit to North Macedonia on Wednesday, meeting with host Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – Environment Minister Naser Nuredini said Monday appropriate measures have been taken to find out what happened in former chemical plant OHIS last week.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels will increase by Mden 0.5-1, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) has said.

Skopje – Starting February 2020, medical specialists will get a 25 percent pay rise, while nurses will get 10 percent pay rise, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Monday.

Skopje – The NATO Accession Protocol ratification process is ongoing and should be completed in France without any problems by the end of the year, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier on Monday.

Skopje – The Draft-Plan for Natural and Cultural Heritage Management in the Ohrid Region and the Strategic Environmental Assessment are key documents for the Ohrid region, as they give instructions for future physical and urban development, utilization of natural resources, protection of the area, and water quality, said Environment Minister Naser Nuredini during the first public debate on the Ohrid region, that took place Monday in Skopje.

Skopje – The Krste Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute has opened its doors to the public this week, welcoming all Macedonian language fans to its fourth Open Days at the Institute from Nov. 11 through Nov. 15.

Skopje – If you find yourself lost in the digital era of today, go to a Noh theater play. This kind of production will make you return to the analog world and realize the importance of being human.

Popova Shapka – The feasibility study, which will help authorities decide how Popova Shapka can be developed in the future, has ended, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and JSC “Macedonian Power Plants” (AD ESM) director Vasko Kovachevski said at a press conference Monday.

Prilep – Germany and France have been cooperating for years, reconciling and cooperating as part of the EU. We’re aligning on Western Balkans policy, and the common goal is to make it possible for the Western Balkan countries to start accession negotiations soon, German Ambassador Thomas Gerberich said at Monday’s commemoration on World War I Armistice Day in Prilep.

EU foreign ministers signed off Monday on the legal framework allowing the bloc to impose sanctions on Turkey in relation to gas drilling activities off the shore of member state Cyprus, which the European Union considers illegal.

A former British army officer who founded Syria’s emergency rescue group, the White Helmets, has died in Istanbul, the head of the group told dpa.