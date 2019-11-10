15:00/10 November/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia and the entire region have no other alternative but European Union membership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday at a news conference in Ohrid after the second meeting as part of the regional cooperation initiative.

Ohrid – Crossing of borders using only personal identification documents, fast lanes for trucks and mutual recognition of diplomats are some of the benefits stemming from the Ohrid declaration, agreed by North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev, Albanian PM Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Athens – The opposition to start the accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania undermines the EU’s authority and credibility, ten former foreign ministers warn Sunday in an open letter, published by Ta Nea newspaper.

Pristina – Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has stated that his country doesn’t want to substitute its Euro-Atlantic perspective with any other regional initiative, Tanjug news agency reports Sunday.

Madrid – Polls have opened in Spain’s second parliamentary election this year, although it remains unclear whether the country will be able to break its ongoing political deadlock.

New Delhi/Dhaka – Cyclone Bulbul lashed coastal areas in eastern India and southern Bangladesh overnight, killing three people and forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes, officials said Sunday.