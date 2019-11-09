MIA Flash

Skopje – The government forecasts economic growth of 3.8% in 2020 and a budget deficit of 2.3 percent, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

15:00/9 November/2019

Skopje – We can all accelerate our country’s growth if we only start using digital technologies and digital tools in all aspects of our lives, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Saturday.

Ohrid – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will host a trilateral working meeting of Western Balkan leaders, set to take place in Ohrid on Sunday.

Skopje – “Willow” will have its Asian premiere on Nov. 13 in Taiwan in one of the largest film festivals in Asia.

Skopje – Honeyland is nominated by the European Film Academy for best documentary, it was announced on Saturday.

Berlin  – Germany marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday with a string of events dedicated to one of the most defining moments in modern European history.

Canberra – At least three people have died and more than 150 homes destroyed as an “unprecedented” bushfire emergency continued to devastate vast areas of Australia’s east, authorities said on Saturday.

