18:00/8 November/2019

Skopje – For a decade and a half we have been ready with all teams tasked to cope with all the principles and standards of the European Union in all 35 negotiating chapters. We have no hesitation about this. We respect the decision of the French President and his arguments at the EU Summit in October. Change the (EU accession) methodology, but we want to know when it would happen and really start the process, said President Stevo Pendarovski, told reporters on Friday ahead of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Skopje – The European Union has sent a signal that the region has no other alternative to Union integration. Processes must continue because there is an opportunity for a rise of nationalism, populism and radicalism, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday.

Skopje – Bilateral relations, developments in the region and its European perspective following the recent European Council were in the focus of a meeting of Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Geneva on Friday.

Skopje – German Ambassador Thomas Gerberich said Friday the reason for the delay in the start of accession negotiations did not lie in North Macedonia and Albania but in enlargement skepticism, while French Ambassador Christian Thimonier reiterated that the rule of law and fight against corruption remained the key priority.

Skopje – Education Minister Arber Ademi and representatives of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK), led by union president Jakim Nedelkov, agreed Friday on a 10% pay rise in education starting January 1, 2020.

Vienna – In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, leader of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz criticized “western arrogance” towards Eastern Europe, seeing it as a dangerous development of events.

Paris – Bosnia-Herzegovina called in France’s ambassador on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron described the country as a ticking time-bomb.

Berlin – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Russia and China for authoritarianism on Friday, as he met German leaders in a visit coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.