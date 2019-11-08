10:30/8 November 2019

Skopje – The Economic Chamber of North-West Macedonia is to promote Friday Top 100 catalog companies.

Athens – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to meet with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and counterpart Nikola Dimitrov at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Geneva on Friday, MIA reports from Athens.

Berlin – Record champions Sevilla and Premier League giants Manchester United raced into the Europa League knock-out phase with convincing wins at Dudelange and at home to Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is confident that US President Donald Trump will not impose tariffs on the automotive industry in the coming days as threatened, according to the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.