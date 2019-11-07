18:00/7 November/2019

Skopje – Euro-Atlantic aspirations don’t cause division, but are a factor for cohesion, for the unity of our society, President Stevo Pendarovski underlined during Thursday’s lecture at the La Sapienza University in Rome, which he held as part of his two-day visit to Italy.

Athens – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and North Macedonia’s counterpart Zoran Zaev will meet at the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019 on November 14-15, MIA reports from Athens.

Belgrade – French Ambassador to Serbia, Jean-Louis Falconi, says his country has “no reserves” regarding the EU accession of Western Balkan countries, adding that certain criteria must be fulfilled, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Skopje – People are bombarded with disinformation, fake news or half-truths, day in, day out. Fake news is literally disseminated from everywhere and by everyone, which has sounded the alarm for an urgent action.

Skopje – The National Bank has maintained its economic growth forecast for 2019 at 3.5%, whereas it forecasts growth of 3.8% for 2020. According to the bank, the main drivers of growth will include export, investments and personal consumption. The forecast has taken the coming election into account, while National Bank governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska says that growth is also affected by capital investments.

Skopje – Teona Strugar Mitevska’s ‘God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya’ was shortlisted for the European Parliament’s Lux Prize, North Macedonia Film Agency said in a press release Thursday.