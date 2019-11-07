13:30/7 November 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expressed hope Thursday that consensus would be reached on a change of the electoral model from six to a single election district, saying big parties would eventually lose MP seats but the chance for authoritarian rule would be eliminated.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Thursday with Rossana Dudziak, United Nations Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia, discussing the new UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) and the organization’s support to the democratization process.

Skopje – The new methodology for EU accession negotiations can be adapted by the first intergovernmental conference, which takes place a few months after the decision to start talks is reached, PM Zoran Zaev said Thursday.

Skopje – The 18th CineDays European Film Festival will open Thursday with the premiere of Borjan Zafirovski’s “The Happiness Effect”.

Brussels – Outgoing EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, addressed the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Brussels – Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk is the new European Parliament (EP) rapporteur for North Macedonia.

Paris – In a dramatic interview with British weekly The Economist, French President Emmanuel Macron says NATO is brain-dead, while Europe stands on “the edge of a precipice.”

New York – Juli Briskman, who went viral in October 2017 when she was photographed flipping off the president as she rode past on her bicycle, defeated the incumbent Republican and won a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia Tuesday night.