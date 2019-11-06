18:00/6 November/2019

Brussels/Belgrade– EU enlargement will be formally included in the agenda of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Brussels on November 19, the European Council told MIA.

Skopje – High politics should be left in Brussels and the EU Delegation is here to stay with or without the country getting a date to start negotiations with the European Union, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Wednesday commenting on the new proposed methodology for negotiations.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday in Rome.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE believes that the electoral model shouldn’t be amended only a few months ahead of next year’s snap polls, Igor Janushev said Wednesday.

Skopje – Labor Minister Mila Carovska met Wednesday in Washington Marcia Eugenio, the Director of the Office of Child Labor, Forced Labor, and Human Trafficking in the Bureau of International Labor Affairs.

Skopje – In the first six months of 2019 alone, state inspectors fined 242 polluters of the environment, which is significantly more than in 2018 when 110 fines were levied, Deputy Minister of Environment Jani Makraduli told a presentation of projects in the field of environment co-financed through several Innovation and Technological Development Fund (FITD) instruments.

Skopje – Every young person that moves away costs the country EUR 15,848 on an annual level, representatives of a brain drain prevention network, made up of seven civic organization, said Wednesday.

Skopje – Seven Macedonian wineries – Tikveš, Stobi, Dalvina, Bovin, Kamnik, Popov and Ezimit – jointly presented their high quality wines to wine buyers, importers and wine distributors in Switzerland at the promotional event held Tuesday in Zurich.

Brussels – European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen has written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to propose candidates for her team of top officials, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.