13:30/6 November 2019

Skopje –The Government will discuss the 2020 draft-Budget and the draft-law on its execution at a session on Wednesday.

Skopje – Progressive tax is not scrapped, but put on hold. Efforts in the coming period will be focused on designing an optimal solution, a fair, efficient and comprehensive one, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska told the public broadcasting service.

Skopje – Two companies are through to the second stage of the process of selecting the contractor for the new Clinical Center in Skopje – French ‘Bouygues Construction’ and German ‘Vamed’, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Skopje – The recently detected group of migrants is neither the first nor the last. We are working continually on uprooting migrant smuggling and human trafficking, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – A large amount of hazardous and explosive materials located between the settlements of Novo Selo and Volkovo near Skopje, which has been one of the biggest pollution hot spots and danger to the environment, safety and people’s health for several years, has been removed from the territory of North Macedonia.

Zagreb – On the 19th day of their strike, members of teachers’ unions rallied in central Zagreb on Wednesday to show they were not backing down from their demand for higher wages through increasing job complexity indices.

Moscow – The process of NATO enlargement undermines confidence and stability in the European continent and leads to a stronger confrontation, said Yuri Pilipson, the director of the Fourth Department of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Foreign Ministry.