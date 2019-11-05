18:00/5 November/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will meet French President Emmanuel Macron November 12, the President’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will pay an official visit to Italy on Wednesday.

Skopje – SDSM backs the initiative for changing the electoral model to include a single electoral district, Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Tuesday.

Skopje – Following their Budapest meeting Monday, Parliament Speakers of Southeast European countries and the Visegrád Group reiterated their support of EU enlargement, maintaining that any European country can join the EU if it shares its values.

Beijing – French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a vigorous defence of free trade at the opening of an import fair in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Frankfurt – The German flight attendants’ union Ufo has rejected an offer from Lufthansa to hold talks ahead of a two-day strike planned for the end of this week.

Berlin – The European Union and Russia expressed disappointment on Tuesday over the United States’ formal withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.