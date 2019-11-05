10:00/5 November 2019

Skopje – European Parliament President David Sassoli is set to address the Parliament on Tuesday.

Skopje – We understand that the signal that was given was very negative and we do not want this to cause a reaction against France and its position, but this message should not be perceived as a negative action towards Macedonia. France believes that all countries of the region are part of the European continent, but it is necessary for the EU reform on the inside, says Vice-President of the French Senate, Hélène Conway-Mouret, in an interview with MIA.

Skopje – The Parliament is scheduled to hold Tuesday its 116th session, whose agenda includes ratifications of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the conditions of citizens’ mutual travel and the agreement between the parties to the South-East European Police Cooperation Convention on the automated exchange of DNA data.

Skopje – The Youth Educational Forum (YEF) in cooperation with the Institute for Communication Studies is organising Tuesday evening a debate “Argument: Organized Expression” at Skopje-based Youth Cultural Centre.

Rome – Sampdoria substitute Gianluca Caprari struck in stoppage time for a 1-0 win at SPAL Monday, helping the Genoa side leave the bottom place as they closed matchday 11 in the Italian Serie A.

London – The British parliament’s main house, the Commons, elected Lindsay Hoyle to succeed John Bercow as the Commons speaker late Monday.

The US began the formal process of withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday, the first available day for Washington to legally make the move.