18:00/4 November/2019

Skopje – The future is in your hands and ours. We shouldn’t lose hope. The European Union should help North Macedonia become a member state and participate in building a new Europe, EP President David Sassoli said Monday, at the opening of the Europe House in Skopje.

Skopje – The situation North Macedonia is in is unique, because its history and cultural heritage are ancient, however the country is one of the youngest in the world. You have the advantage to be part of this history without repeating the mistakes of others, Hélène Conway-Mouret said Monday.

Tetovo – The date set for snap parliamentary polls next year shouldn’t have any connection with the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol, President Stevo Pendarovski said Monday.

Skopje – Provisions of the new law on army service grant merit-based promotions, scholarships to fix staff shortage, single monthly housing payments of Mden 7,000, allow army members to retire at 50-years-old, or with 40 years working experience, and provide them with a pension in the amount of 80% of the highest salary they had, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Monday.

Skopje – Former intelligence officer Zoran Verushevski will be awarded €42,000 in damages by the state, the Skopje-based Civil Court has decided.

Belgrade – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the coming meeting in Ohrid and the establishment of the so-called “small Schengen” with the Prime Ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama respectively, in a conference call on Monday, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Brussels – The European Commission defended itself on Monday against allegations that a notable share of EU agricultural subsidies ends up in the pockets of politicians and local strongmen, especially in central and eastern Europe.

London – Soviet reformer Mikhail Gorbachev warned in an interview aired on Monday that tension between Russia and Western nations, and the possibility that the two sides could abandon nuclear arms treaties, pose a “colossal danger.”