13:00/4 November/2019

Skopje – French Ambassador Christian Thimonier stated Monday in the Parliament that the process of reforming the EU exists and if positive results are to be delivered both by you and us by May then we will receive good news.

Brussels – After the shock with the French veto for the start of the EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, think-tanks are still analyzing the causes and effects of the move by French President Emmanuel Macron, MIA reports from Brussels.

Skopje – European Parliament President David Sassoli, who is paying an official visit to North Macedonia, has send a message, especially to the country’s youth, not to give up on the European future.

Skopje – The visiting Vice-President of the French Senate, Hélène Conway-Mouret, met Monday with the Chairmen of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committees Hari Lokvenec and Antonio Milososki and later on today will meet with Chairman of the Committee of Defence and Security Artan Grubi.

Belgrade – EU made a historic mistake that sends a bad message to entire region for not opening EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, said the US special envoy for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer on Monday in Belgrade.

Skopje – The German Embassy and the Goethe Institute in Skopje are organizing three events to celebrate the centenary of Bauhaus, which originated as an art school in the early 20th-century Germany and morphed into a uniquely influential modern movement in architecture and design.

Hanoi – Police in Vietnam’s central province of Nghe An have arrested eight suspected traffickers as part of an ongoing crackdown on human trafficking, according to state media.