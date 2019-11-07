EuropeEurope.PortalSvet.Slajder

Merkel: Macron’s NATO remarks are ‘not necessary’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly rejected the accusation of French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that NATO is suffering "brain death."

epa07979052 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg (L) attend a joint press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 07 November, 2019. Secretary General Stoltenberg is on an official four-day visit visit to the German capital, he is expected to meet with the German government officials as, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in addition he will participate in commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Merkel, on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said: “This view does not correspond to mine.”

Macron, in an interview with Britain’s Economist magazine, had chosen “drastic words”, she added, saying “such a sweeping attack is not necessary.”

Stoltenberg is in Berlin for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Wall on Saturday.

