Merkel: Macron’s NATO remarks are ‘not necessary’

Berlin, 7 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly rejected the accusation of French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that NATO is suffering “brain death.”

Merkel, on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said: “This view does not correspond to mine.”

Macron, in an interview with Britain’s Economist magazine, had chosen “drastic words”, she added, saying “such a sweeping attack is not necessary.”

Stoltenberg is in Berlin for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Wall on Saturday.