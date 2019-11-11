Makedonika Litera publishes Dictionary of Rhetorical Terms

Skopje, 11 November 2019 (MIA) – Makedonika Litera has released Trajko Ognenovski’s Dictionary of Rhetorical Terms, a first of its kind in Macedonian. It includes over 4,000 entries defined from a rhetorical point of view, according to the publisher.

“This tome enters the rhetorical sphere of the Macedonian language,” the press release reads, “to help speakers get to know not only generalities but also specifics when it comes to the rhetorical possibilities of Macedonian and its oratorial style.

“Its definitions are clearly written, informative, and easily understood, and illustrate everyday usage through examples.”

“Entries were carefully considered and their true and objective importance and implications explained with the help of a vast array of linguistic research papers, textbooks, glossaries, and foreign and domestic dictionaries,” the release adds.

Trajko Ognenovski (b. 1938, Utovo near Demir Hisar) is a linguist, folklorist, lexicographer, and a retired university professor. He received his Ph.D. at the Faculty of Philology in Skopje and taught at the Faculty of Pedagogy in Bitola until 2004. He has authored 14 independent studies and close to 300 conference papers and journal publications. mr/