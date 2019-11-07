Macron tells Economist: NATO is brain-dead, Europe stands on “the edge of a precipice”

Paris, 7 November 2019 (MIA) – In a dramatic interview with British weekly The Economist, French President Emmanuel Macron says NATO is brain-dead, while Europe stands on “the edge of a precipice.”

Macron warns European member states that they could no longer rely on the U.S. to defend NATO allies.

“What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO. Europe stands on the edge of a precipice,” Macron notes, adding that Europe needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power, otherwise it would no longer be in control of its destiny.

According to the French President, the U.S. and the Europe have so far shared common interests and he had made tireless efforts to maintain good relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, he notes that for the first time, the U.S. has a President who ‘doesn’t share our idea of the European project’, and even if Trump wins next elections, historical trends have done their bit and separated the old allies.