Macedonian wines promoted in Switzerland

Seven Macedonian wineries - Tikveš, Stobi, Dalvina, Bovin, Kamnik, Popov and Ezimit – jointly presented their high quality wines to wine buyers, importers and wine distributors in Switzerland at the promotional event held Tuesday in Zurich.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 6 November 2019 13:55

