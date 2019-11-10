Lake Ohrid flora and fauna still in jeopardy

Struga, 10 November 2019 (MIA) – The illegally built lakeshore buildings, the illegal burning of reeds in and around the lake, and the illegal dumping of construction and demolition debris have jeopardized Lake Ohrid’s flora and fauna, experts say.

According to biologist Bekim Ziba, illegal construction on the shore has not only threatened Lake Ohrid’s UNESCO-protected status but has also endangered the lake’s rich flora and fauna.

“The illegal buildings,” Ziba says, “together with people’s immoral behavior, have caused biological and environmental damage to the flora and fauna near and in the water.

“The buildings should be demolished or moved back to at least 50 meters away from Lake Ohrid, instead of people getting permission to build however they see fit,” Ziba adds.

Of the same opinion is Gligorije Kjatoski from the NGO Dosta e [It’s Enough].

He believes Struga’s illegal lakeshore buildings have endangered the habitat of the local plants and animals so much so that Lake Ohrid will, indeed, soon be listed as a UNESCO heritage site in danger.

Kjatoski insists this is true despite Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko’s denying there are any illegal buildings in the town.

“Of course there are illegal buildings in Struga,” Kjatoski says.

“I’d be delighted to take the mayor and his building inspectors for a walk so I can show them the lakeshore buildings that will be the very reason we end up on UNESCO’s endangered sites list.”

Kjatoski thinks these problems need a system-wide solution.

He proposes that amendments be made to the Law on Construction of Investment Buildings, which should set a voluntary deadline for building operators to remove their buildings from the lakeshore.

“Despite legal provisions for prefabricated buildings,” Kjatoski continues, “permanent constructions were built on our beaches. And operators with long-expired leases have been acting as if they actually owned them.

“Such buildings should be removed according to a given deadline,” Kjatoski adds.

The civic activist also spoke against the burning of the lakeshore reeds that happens almost every spring in Struga, highlighting how essential these reeds are as a natural barrier that protects Lake Ohrid’s flora and fauna.

Slagjana Stojkova Kostoski

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed