Jovanova-Grujovska: Macedonian Language Institute needs young scholars

Skopje, 11 November 2019 (MIA) – Speaking at the launch of Krste Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute’s annual Open Days, institute director Elena Jovanova-Grujovska urged the Ministry of Education and Science to greenlight new projects and jobs for young Macedonian scholars.

“Our youngest colleague at the Institute is 44 years old,” Jovanova-Grujovska said. “We ask for [the Ministry’s] permission to employ at least 15 young scholars to continue our linguistic research.

“We hope the state shows goodwill and helps us employ new staff.

“We also expect from the Minister of Education to keep his word and finance our projects next year.”

Jovanova-Grujovska thanked the Ministry for its support over the past four years and their new computers, laptops, printers, and air conditioning units.

She added they were now looking forward to their 25-percent raises, which were recently announced by the government.

“Over the past 13 years,” she said, “our salaries have been extremely low, so we’ve repeatedly said that only patriots can work at the Macedonian Language Institute.”

Despite this, Jovanova-Grujovska said, the institute has produced some highly important works, such as the Macedonian Atlas of Dialects and the Macedonian-Church Slavonic Dictionary.

The institute has also asked the Ministry of Culture to publish an online version of their Macedonian Dictionary, she added, just as they did with the Orthography.

Updates to the dictionary have been ongoing, meanwhile, considering it’s been 12 years since the publication of its first volume.

The Macedonian Language Institute’s Open Days will be held through Nov. 15. mr/