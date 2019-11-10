Jordan: We have ‘full sovereignty’ over land pieces leased by Israel

Amman/Tel Aviv, 10 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Jordanian King Abdullah announced on Sunday that the kingdom has “imposed full sovereignty on every inch” of two pieces of land that were leased by Israel for 25 years.

“Today, I also announce the expiration of the peace treaty annexes on al-Ghamr and al-Baqura and the imposition of our full sovereignty over every inch of those lands,” the king said.

Israel’s army closed the gate to the bridge that gave Israelis access to border enclave known as “Peace Island” on Saturday, ahead of the expiry of the lease on Sunday.

The lease was agreed on as part of the historic Israel-Jordan 1994 peace treaty.

Idan Grinbaum, the head of the Israeli regional council for the Jordan Valley, expressed regret at the Israeli government’s failure to act more decisively against handing back the land.

Israeli farmers have cultivated the land for more than 70 years.

More could have been done to avoid the handover, Grinbaum implied. “No one bothered to talk to the [Israeli] citizens of the Jordan Valley and it’s no wonder that they feel second-class citizens this morning,” he told Israel Army Radio.

The “Peace Island,” which Israel calls Naharayim and Arabs call al-Baqura, lies at the confluence of the Jordan and Yarmouk rivers south of the Sea of ​​Galilee, while a second enclave, known to Israelis as Tzofar and to Jordanians as al-Ghamr, is in the Arava desert south of the Dead Sea.

Under an unofficial agreement, Israeli farmers may be allowed to work their land at Tzofar until May 2020.

Jordan’s official news agency Petra quoted the king as saying the two appendices to the 1994 treaty giving Israelis the right to use the border areas of al-Baqura and al-Ghamr have now expired.

The king was giving a speech opening the parliament’s fourth ordinary session.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979. Jordan followed in 1994.

The Jordanian king has faced domestic pressure to downgrade ties with Israel amid tensions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the shooting of a Jordanian man by an Israeli embassy guard in Amman.

Abdullah declared last year that the lease would not be renewed.

It has been mostly calm on the border between the two states, but citizens often describe the peace as a “cold” one, even as Israeli and Jordanian officials cooperate at various levels.

In March 1997, seven Israeli schoolgirls were killed when a mentally disturbed Jordanian soldier opened fire on a tour group in Naharayim in the Jordan Valley.

The Jordanian king is internally under pressure to pursue a harder line against Israel amid the backdrop of the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians. Many Palestinians live in Jordan.

Israel’s request for an extension to the lease was rejected by Jordan.