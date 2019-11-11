Japanese Noh theater returns modern humans to their roots

Skopje, 11 November 2019 (MIA) – If you find yourself lost in the digital era of today, go to a Noh theater play. This kind of production will make you return to the analog world and realize the importance of being human.

Technology exists thanks to people’s strength and intellect, but traditional Japanese Noh theater is all about humanity.

For 700 years, this theater has been protecting the analog world, bringing the history of the Japanese samurai, and life in the 14th, 15th and 16th centuries, closer to the people.

Still, Noh theater can also deal with contemporary topics, such as ecology and environmental protection.

The Macedonian National Theater recently presented a traditional Noh play by the Yamamoto theater company. Its 21 actors included three laureates of the Japanese government’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection award.

Hagoromo (or Wing Robe) and Tsutchimogo (The Earth Spider), were the two scheduled plays.

For an hour and a half, the audience enjoyed this traditional form of theater, initially developed by 14th-century samurai as a ritual dedicated to the souls of the deceased.

Through calm and powerful movements, followed by minutes of no movement at all, these plays expose the fast-paced minds of today’s people to much slower dramatic action.

The actors portrayed the stories of these plays through singing, dancing, and playing traditional Japanese instruments.

The first one, Hagoromo, tells the story of the fisherman Hakuryo, who finds a magnificent winged robe hanging off a pine branch.

He decides to take it home and keep it as a family heirloom, but a girl from the sky descends before him.

She is a servant in the Moon’s palace, and she asks for her robe back. At first, Hakuryo says no but agrees to give it back if the girl dances for him.

The second one, Tsutchimogo, is about a great warrior by the name of Raiko, who suffers from a mysterious and serious ailment.

A suspicious-looking monk visits him one night, but Raiko learns that he is actually the Spider demon, the one who got him sick. After a short fight, he injures the demon, who manages to get away.

His trusty shield-bearer Hitorimusha is then sent to kill the demon. Perched up on a barrow made of stone and wood, he finally destroys the Spider demon.

The actors tell the stories through traditional Japanese songs, accompanied by a four-instrument orchestra typical for the Noh theater.

It includes the Nohkan flute—which doesn’t correspond to the standard do-re-mi musical scale—as well as three kinds of traditional Japanese drums.

The acting evoked all sorts of unusual, extraordinary feelings. At times, the acting seemed odd, ancient, slow, and maybe even somewhat tedious, yet thunderous applause at the end brought the cast back to the stage to take a bow.

A day ahead of the performance, the Noh theater company taught the techniques of this traditional Japanese art form to second- and third-year students of the Faculty of Drama.

Professor Akiro Yamamoto and the rest of the company gave a class to around twenty students.

The Noh theater puts a high significance on masks, treating them almost as relics.

Actors bow down before putting on their masks, allowing them to enter a different reality, which they then transmit to the audience.

Their movements may appear easy but aren’t. They take focus and the dexterity of a samurai.

A student of the Faculty of Drama, dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, felt on her own skin the weight of the clothing worn by Japanese women back in the day.

Moving about in a kimono is no easy feat; doing it while wearing a mask and performing in front of an audience is even harder.

But performance is nothing but training and mental focus in slightly harder, unusual conditions.

The mask makes it harder to see, which requires learning the moves slowly and steadily, almost gliding one’s feet across the floor.

This way, actors gain an extraordinary feel of the space that surrounds them.

Each movement denotes an emotion.

A hand placed in front of one’s face means sadness; a raised hand holding a fan implies joy.

This form of theater was primarily performed for the samurai class, Japan’s highest social class at the time.

Professor Akihiro Yamamoto says they were well received by the students, who practiced singing and stage movements, and some of them so inspired him so much so that he wanted to take them back to Japan with him.

“The Noh theater first appeared as an art form back in the 14th century, and it’s still being performed to this day, even though the samurai class doesn’t exist anymore,” Yamamoto says.

“Its role in society is so much more than to provide entertainment. It retells a part of history, conveying the way people felt back in the 14th century, what kind of things their spirits were preoccupied with, and it is mindful of transferring the sense of that time to modern times.

“Today, Japan lives in a highly developed digital time, but this is analog art that has no modern features.”

“The power of man is all we need to produce art,” he adds.

We noticed the lack of female actors in the Japanese troupe. Male actors performed female roles. When asked whether or not women were allowed to take part in this theater form, Yamamoto says: “No, in the past, women weren’t allowed to take part in performing arts. Noh is a traditionally male occupation, but nowadays, there are some female performers, as well.”

Most Noh theater plays relate to the past, but some new ones deal with contemporary topics, too. Yamamoto himself has written three such plays.

Noh theater is part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. It’s the oldest preserved stage art form being performed to this day without any substantial changes.

A writer by the name of Kan’ami, alongside with his son Zeami, were the two founders of Noh theater.

They managed to create an amalgamation of the dances and performing arts existing during the 14th and 15th centuries.

The samurai, led by the Ashikaga shogunate, were the protectors of Noh theater. The art peaked in the 16th century during the rule of Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

After feudalism ended by the middle of the 19th century, Noh theater lost state support. It remained the art form of the high class, supported by leading businessmen. This helped the tradition of Noh survive even to this day and placed this art front and center in terms of Japan’s aesthetics and cultural identity.

Ana Cvetkovska

Photos by Darko Popov

Video by Andrej Brankovikj

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed