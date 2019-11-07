James Dean to star in new film, thanks to ‘full-body’ CGI

New York, 7 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Sixty-four years after James Dean’s fatal car crash, Hollywood has a new role for the “Rebel Without a Cause.”

With the help of “full-body” CGI, which uses real footage and photos, Dean, who died in 1955 at age 24, will posthumously play Rogan in the live action Vietnam era-film, “Finding Jack,” according to The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

The film, adapted from Gareth Crocker’s 2011 novel of the same name, focuses on the over 10,000 military dogs abandoned following the end of the Vietnam War.

Dean’s family granted the new independent production house Magic City Films – started by the film’s co-directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh – the right to use the “East of Eden” star’s image.

Ernst explained that he and Golykh chose Dean after “months of research” and “search(ing) high and low” for the actor to play Rogan and his “extreme complex character arcs.”

Ernst added that the pair “will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact” and Dean’s family “views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.”

The directors plan to recreate “a realistic version of James Dean,” who will be voiced by another actor.

At the time of publication, IMDb had not revealed any other cast members.