In peacekeeping simulation, army planners tackle Averna ethnic crisis

Skopje, 5 November 2019 (MIA) – The ethnic divide in the multinational state of Averna escalates into conflict. The confederation crumbles under the weight of nationalism; the minority forms a paramilitary and separates. It declares independence with the support of the country’s eastern neighbor. Some sort of peace is achieved, but rebels keep attacking humanitarian convoys and peacekeepers.

This was the problem that officers and commanders of 17 armies, including the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, were recently trying to tackle in Veles to the best of their knowledge and without casualties.

The scenario was part of Regex 19, the biggest computer-assisted tactical drill that has ever taken place in our country.

Three of the participating countries were members of NATO.

The drill focused on peacekeeping during national crises, similar to the missions in Afghanistan.

Officers used a real map of our country, focusing on its northeast part and including Shtip, Delchevo, Kriva Palanka, and Skopje.

“There’s a crisis. Displaced persons. As part of its mission to Averna, the UN has brought a resolution to send Blue Helmets and humanitarian aid.

“Still, the crisis continues while UN forces and humanitarian convoys keep being attacked,” organizers explain.

“This results in NATO forming an Averna Force (AFOR) under a single command and sending it in to keep the peace. What it needs to do is sit down with the country’s army and its rebels and reach a cease-fire agreement.

“However, during the drill, as in real situations, paramilitary factions refuse to abide by the agreement.

“Our brigade’s task is to deal with these convoy-attacking rebels. It’s a multinational brigade, and it controls the north-eastern parts, where it keeps the peace.”

The drill is part of the Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulation Enhancements simulation software that allows for a real-time decision to send troops out.

According to this particular scenario, organizers say, the area the multinational brigade commands in the JCATS software is at a point where peace has been established.

The AFOR mission is to maintain peace and order through daily patrols, securing convoys and buildings, setting up observation towers and control spots, as well as protecting its own forces.

While performing these tasks, brigade units use the JCATS software to practice dealing with risky situations such as locating improvised explosive devices or dealing with suicide bombers, patrol attacks, base attacks, and humanitarian convoy attacks, organizers explain.

The goal of the drill is to train and mentor planners both from the host country and NATO partners to organize and conduct an international brigade-level exercise in line with the Alliance’s standards and procedures.

“This way, we can show a realistic simulation of war without the need to engage real units. If this kind of drill takes 300 to 800 people to perform headquarters’ activities and decision-making in real life, the simulation only requires the HQ and a dozen operators working with simulated troops out in the field,” organizers explain.

The simulation saves money and resources because no bullets are fired, and not a single fighting unit gets sent out; electricity is the only kind of energy used during these drills, they say.

Also, the simulation allows for unlimited practice. Mistakes are allowed because mistakes during the simulation don’t get anyone killed. On the contrary, the drill helps command staff learn their lessons, gain skills, and become better trained.

“Finally, modern warfare requires constant change in doctrines and tactics,” organizers add. “This platform offers an open space for testing those changes and predicting usually unpredictable situations. It also is a way to see how a specific situation may develop without turning it into reality.”

JCATS, a constructive battlefield simulation introduced in the 1980s, has been used to model and simulate conflict situations, safety crises, and natural disasters, and to determine possible outcomes during a state of emergency.

The US Army was the first one to get the JCATS system, and many armies across the world have adopted it since. The system is being upgraded all the time and can now be also used in other state agencies that focus on security.

Our army has been using it since early 2017.

Through doing exercises to perfect their command and control, participants boost “headquarters interoperability,” according to organizers.

Officers also practice media communications, close cooperation, coordinating and connecting national and local governments, as well as international, governmental, and nongovernmental organizations.

They also improve their technical skills such as pilotless flying aircraft, cyber defense, etc.

Five NATO member countries have been mentoring the drill planning process. It started in Sept. 2018, and in the meantime, seven NATO and six national workshops were held.

The total number of participants in the executive stage of the drill is over 220 persons.

NATO member countries Greece, France, and Spain, all part of the Allied Joint Force Command Naples, acted as mentors and supervisors of the drill planning and realization processes according to the Collective Training and Exercise Directive.

Azerbaijan, Algeria, the African Union (represented by the Republic of Uganda), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Columbia, Morocco, Moldavia, UAE, Serbia, and Ukraine are the participants of Regex 19.

Twelve to twenty countries participated in each previous Regex drill (hosted by Turkey in 2014, Greece in 2015, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016, Jordan in 2017, and Serbia in 2018).

Participants so far have included NATO member countries and members of Partnership for Peace; Mediterranean Dialogue; the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, as well as NATO partners across the globe.

The previous five drills have set high standards for organizing the activities.

To see if national simulation centers can rise to the challenge, their capacities to realize computer-simulated exercises are put to the test.

The outcome of this kind of drill serves to confirm the planning process as well as the armies’ readiness to tackle different scenarios, depending on ongoing security challenges.

Boris Kunoski

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed