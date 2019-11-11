Founder of Syria’s White Helmets died in Istanbul, group says

A former British army officer who founded Syria’s emergency rescue group, the White Helmets, has died in Istanbul, the head of the group told dpa.

“James Le Mesurier died in Istanbul on Monday and the issue now is in the hands of the Turkish police,” Raed Saleh, head of White Helmets, said without giving further details.

Formed in 2014, the White Helmets group is made up of volunteers who work in rebel-held areas in Syria, helping rescue survivors from bombed out buildings, fight fires and offer first aid.

The uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad started in 2011, before turning into a multi-sided conflict in subsequent years.