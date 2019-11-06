EU’s von der Leyen selects Romania’s Adina Valean as EU commissioner

Brussels, 6 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has selected EU lawmaker Adina Valean as her candidate for Romania’s EU commissioner, her press team has announced.

Valean is to be given the transport portfolio if she makes it through conflict-of-interest checks and hearings in the European Parliament, according to von der Leyen’s team.

EU lawmakers rejected Romania’s initial candidate Rovana Plumb last month as well as the Hungarian and French candidates, meaning that new hearings will need to take place with their replacements, as well as with Britain’s yet-to-be announced nominee.

The rejection caused a delay to the first day of office for von der Leyen, who now hopes to begin one month late on December 1.