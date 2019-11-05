EU, Russia regret US withdrawal from Paris climate accord

Berlin, 5 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The European Union and Russia expressed disappointment on Tuesday over the United States’ formal withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

“The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement,” said Krista Mikkonen, Finnish minister of the environment and climate change. Finland is the current holder of the rotating EU presidency.

“The EU remains committed to the agreement,” she added.

The US withdrawal “means that the rest of us must further increase our cooperation – and we will continue to work with US states, cities and civil society in support of climate action,” Mikkonen said.

The move is a step backwards, German Development Minister Gerd Mueller said.

“Industrialized nations, which are the main contributors to climate change, have a special responsibility and must act as role models,” he said in Berlin.

But Mueller also warned that countries around the world are overall too slow in making progress – only seven countries are on track to meet the accord’s objectives.

The US government formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal on Monday. President Donald Trump, a climate sceptic, had first announced his intention to do so more than two years ago.

After China, the US is the largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world and is responsible for 14 per cent of global emissions.

Russia said the deal would be in jeopardy of becoming irrelevant without the US.

The US withdrawal “undermines this agreement in the most serious way,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state media.

The Paris climate agreement came into effect three years ago with the goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial levels. Signatories are meant to make efforts to halt global warming at 1.5 degrees.

Key parts of the accord are binding under international law, but there are no penalties for not complying. A total of 195 countries are parties to the agreement.

The next UN climate change conference is due in Madrid from December 2 to 13. It was moved to Spain from Chile due to the political unrest in the South American country.

Finland’s chief negotiator Outi Honkatukia noted that despite the withdrawal, it was “important for the US to participate in the negotiations so that they can come back later. They are now changing their status from a party to an observer,” she said.