EU paves way for Turkey sanctions over Cyprus offshore drilling

EU foreign ministers signed off Monday on the legal framework allowing the bloc to impose sanctions on Turkey in relation to gas drilling activities off the shore of member state Cyprus, which the European Union considers illegal.

The issue has strained already tense relations with Ankara and led the European Union to take a series of punitive measures in July, including suspending negotiations on an aviation deal. These have had no tangible effect.

Following Monday’s decision, the EU will now be able to place travel bans and asset freezes on individuals and entities held responsible for drilling activities within Cyprus‘ territorial waters.

In cases where territorial waters are disputed, the EU sanctions can also target “activities which may jeopardize or hamper the reaching of such a delimitation agreement,” according to an EU statement.

The sanctions can extend to anyone providing financial, technical or material support as well as people or entities associated with them.

It is up to member states to propose individuals or organizations to be placed on the sanctions list, as long as there is legally sound evidence against them.

Nicosia has been calling on its EU partners to take action after Turkey dispatched two vessels to drill in waters considered by Cyprus to be part of its exclusive economic zone.

Ankara maintains that its gas prospecting actions are in line with international law.