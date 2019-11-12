Erdogan warns Europe: Turkey has opened gates for IS, to send more

Istanbul, 12 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the EU over its repeated threat of sanctions, warning that Turkey would “open the gates” for more Islamic State militants to be sent to Europe.

“I have said this before. You may be underestimating these [warnings]. These gates will open. These Daesh members have started to be sent to you and will be [sent],” Erdogan said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

He added: “Then you are on your own.”

Erdogan was responding to a question on the European Union preparing sanctions against Turkey over its gas drilling off Cyprus.

“Do not even attempt to threaten Turkey regarding these developments in Cyprus,” he told reporters in Ankara, after warning the EU to check its treatment of a country that hosts 4 million refugees.

“Reconsider the stance you take against Turkey which holds so many Daesh members in jails, and keeps those on the Syrian side under control,” Erdogan added.

Turkey started repatriating foreign Islamic State fighters to their home countries on Monday, deporting citizens from the United States and Denmark, with other European nationals to follow.

Turkish media reported that the alleged US fighter was stranded in a no-man’s land between the Greek and Turkish borders.

Greek authorities wouldn’t accept the suspect and sent him back on foot to Turkey, who refused him entry.

“Whether he is stranded at the border or not, this is no longer of any particular concern to us,” Erdogan said, when asked about the man’s fate.

“We will continue to send them. Whether they [the home countries] accept, or don’t, this does not interest us at all.”

Erdogan, who has said Turkey holds 737 foreign Islamic State fighters, noted that the repatriations have triggered “serious panic” in their countries of origin.

“We have had to think about it so far. Let them think about it from now on. Let them decide what to do,” he said.

Erdogan also criticized the bloc for stalling on accession talks and breaking its promises to Turkey.

“They say, ‘We will impose sanctions’. You have already been imposing sanctions on us since 1959, 1963. You have constantly stalled Turkey … Whichever country came and went, you accepted them as members. But you never kept the promises you made to Turkey,” Erdogan said.

He said Turkey can end accession negotiations “in an instant.”

“Hey European Union … Turkey is different from the countries you have known so far,” he said. “Being at this negotiating table is not binding for us.”

Accession talks started in 2005, but relations soured after a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey and an ensuing crackdown.