Enlargement discussion included in GAC agenda on November 19

EU enlargement will be formally included in the agenda of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Brussels on November 19, the European Council told MIA.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 November 2019 14:27

