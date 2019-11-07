0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Dendias: EU created gap in policy toward North Macedonia, Albania

The European Union has created a gap in its policy towards both North Macedonia and Albania, putting them 'on hold'. Being 'on hold' is not a policy, it's not even a position, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has stated.

Photo of Sanja Ristovska, Greece Sanja Ristovska, Greece 7 November 2019 19:01
