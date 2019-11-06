Croatian schools and universities begin nationwide strike

Zagreb, 6 November (Hina/MIA) – On the 19th day of their strike, members of teachers’ unions rallied in central Zagreb on Wednesday to show they were not backing down from their demand for higher wages through increasing job complexity indices.

About 2,000 members of the primary, secondary, and tertiary education unions have gathered from across Croatia to protest under the slogan “6. 11. for 6.11%”. They will march from the main Trg Bana Jelacica Square to the government offices in St. Mark’s Square.

All primary and secondary schools in the country are on strike today, and they have been joined by the universities.

The unions held a consultative meeting with Science and Education Minister Blazenka Divjak and Labour and Pension Minister Josip Aladrovic on Tuesday.

A final offer from the government to the unions is expected on Monday, the leader of the secondary school teachers’ union, Branimir Mihalinec, said after the meeting.

Divjak said that the meeting was constructive and that the government would present its offer to the unions on Monday, Nov. 11.