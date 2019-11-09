Bus crash in Germany leaves more than 30 injured

Berlin, 9 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – More than 30 people were injured on Saturday when a coach crashed on a highway near the northern German port city of Hamburg.

Police said 32 people were injured after the Polish-owned coach carrying about 48 passengers ran off the A1 highway before colliding with a protective barrier, ending up in a ditch on its side.

It took emergency crews about seven hours to mount a rescue of the bus passengers and to remove debris from the highway before it was reopened to traffic.

Police said they were still unsure of the cause of the accident.

They were also unsure of the destination of the bus or where it had departed from.