British lawmakers elect ‘kind’ successor to Bercow as Commons speaker

London, 5 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The British parliament’s main house, the Commons, elected Lindsay Hoyle to succeed John Bercow as the Commons speaker late Monday.

Opposition Labour lawmaker Hoyle, the senior deputy speaker of the Commons, won a run-off with fellow Labour member Chris Bryant by 325 to 213 votes, after the other five candidates were eliminated in earlier rounds of voting.

Hoyle, 62, thanked his supporters and vowed to help make the Commons “once [again] a great respected house, not just in here but across the world.”

“We’ve got to make sure that … the respect and tolerance that we expect from everyone who works in here will be shown and we’ll keep that in order,” he said.

“As I promised, I will be neutral, I will be transparent,” Hoyle said.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Hoyle, saying he had “prevailed over an extremely strong field” of seven candidates.

“[The] kindliness of the speaker is absolutely critical to our confidence and the way that we behave,” Johnson said.

“And, Mr Speaker, I have observed over the years that you have many good qualities,” he told Hoyle.

“I believe you will bring your signature kindness and reasonableness to our proceedings, and thereby help to bring us together as a parliament and as a democracy,” Johnson said.

Hoyle was the favourite to succeed Bercow, who had presided over several controversial moments in the Brexit debate.

The speaker is required to set aside party affiliations and maintain political neutrality.

Conservative Bercow, who chaired his final session in the Commons on Thursday, was accused by some members of his own party of bias, particularly since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Jane Ramsey, a member of the independent Committee on Standards in Public Life, said on Monday that “addressing bullying and harassment” in parliament must be a priority for the new speaker.

“We have clear evidence of the scale of the problem – and through the recommendations made – what needs to be done to fix it,” Ramsey wrote, referring to several recent reports on the topic.

“Frankly, all those who work in parliament in the public interest deserve better,” she said, adding that “courageous political leadership is required.”

Alice Lilly, a parliamentary researcher at the Institute for Government think tank, said the 158th Commons speaker will take office “at a time of unparalleled public attention and scrutiny of the role.”

“The new speaker will need to address broader questions about how to handle a more assertive Commons,” Lilly added.

She also said the new speaker must address the bullying and harassment of staff in parliament.

Bercow himself has denied allegations of bullying some parliamentary staff and of sexism.

In December, Conservative lawmaker Andrea Leadsom, now a business minister, asked Bercow in parliament why he had still not apologized for calling her a “stupid woman” earlier last year.

Bercow told Leadsom he had “dealt with [the accusation] months ago.” He did not deny making the remark.