Bosnia summons French ambassador after Macron calls it ‘time-bomb’

Paris, 8 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Bosnia-Herzegovina called in France’s ambassador on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron described the country as a ticking time-bomb.

Bosnian regional television N1 reported that Ambassador Guillaume Rousson met the head of the tripartite Bosnian Presidency, Zeljko Komsic.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ambassador had been “asked to visit the Bosnian Presidency today,” although it did not specify the reason.

In an interview with British news magazine The Economist, Macron had described Bosnia-Herzegovina as “the first question” in the Balkan region.

“The time bomb that’s ticking right next to Croatia, and which faces the problem of returning jihadists, is Bosnia-Herzegovina,” he said.

A 2015 study by security firm The Soufan Group estimated the number of Bosnian jihadist fighters in Syria and Iraq at 300, compared to 1,700 from France.

N1 quoted Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic as saying that Bosnia “isn’t a threat to anyone” and had stopped the outflow of fighters to the Middle East.

Macron’s interview made headlines on Thursday for his assessment that translantic military alliance NATO was suffering “brain death” as the US turned away from Europe.

That comment earned him an unusually sharp response from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that “such a sweeping attack is not necessary.”