15 killed, 4 wounded in southern Thailand attack

Bangkok, 6 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Fifteen people have been killed and four wounded in an attack by separatists in southern Thailand, a defence ministry spokesman said Wednesday.

An unknown number of attackers armed with guns and explosives stormed a village in Yala Province, killing 15 people and injuring four others late Tuesday, Kongcheep Tantrawanit said in a statement.

Kongcheep blamed the attack on “those disrupting peace in the three southern border provinces,” an expression used by the Thai government to describe Muslim separatist insurgents wrecking havoc in the south of the country.

He added that the victims included villagers and security forces.

Pramote Promin, a regional army spokesman, said the attack was carried out by multiple gunmen and targeted a village guard post manned by volunteer security personnel.

Pramote said the attackers launched an improvised explosive device at the guard post before opening fire using heavy weapons. He said they also laid explosive traps targeting officials and reinforcements.

Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha strongly condemned the attack and ordered authorities to quickly capture the gunmen and bring them to justice, spokesman Kongcheep said.

Kongcheep said Prayut ordered more troops to be sent to the three southernmost provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani to bring peace to the region.

Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, but the majority of the population in those three provinces, and Songkhla, is Muslim. Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani have been plagued by a Muslim separatist insurgency that has killed some 7,000 people since 2004.