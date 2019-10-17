0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaharieva: Postponement of negotiations to worsen situation in region

Postponing the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia will worsen and destabilize the situation in the region, says Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 19:00
