0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Zaev, Vucic and Rama to meet in Novi Sad

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Albanian counterpart Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold a trilateral meeting in Novi Sad on Thursday, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 10 October 2019 9:23

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close