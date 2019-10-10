0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statementWorld Correspondents

Zaev, Vucic and Rama adopt declaration on free flow of goods, services, people and capital

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama respectively, adopted Thursday a joint Declaration for implementation of the four fundamental EU freedoms - free low of goods, services, people and capital, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 10 October 2019 14:33
Back to top button
Close