Zaev: VMRO-DPMNE runs away from speedy elections

VMRO-DPMNE is running away from speedy elections, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an Alsat-M interview, adding they had offered two dates in December that the opposition rejected.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 October 2019 21:21
