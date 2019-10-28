0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev to visit Rome, Brussels Tuesday

PM Zoran Zaev is set to visit Rome Tuesday and meet with Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. He will also attend EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini's farewell working dinner with Western Balkan leaders.

Monika Mihajlovska 28 October 2019 19:10
