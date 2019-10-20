Zaev: Snap election to be held on April 12, 2020

Skopje, 20 October 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia will hold an early parliamentary election on April 12, 2020, ahead of the country’s Apr. 19 Orthodox Easter and Apr. 24 Ramadan holidays, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Sunday.

According to PM Zaev, the interim government will be formed on Jan. 3.

Attending the Villa Vodno leaders meeting were SDSM president Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski, DUI president Ali Ahmeti, Alliance for the Albanians president Ziadin Sela, Alternativa president Afrim Gashi, Besa president Bilal Kasami, and DPA leader Menduh Thaçi.

Previously, President Stevo Pendarovski told a news conference that all meeting participants agreed that North Macedonia is part of Europe and deserves nothing less than full membership to the EU.

“They all stand behind the idea that North Macedonia should begin the EU negotiations and finish them as soon as possible to become a full member,” according to President Pendarovski. mr/