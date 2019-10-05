0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Zaev says he expects ‘Racket’ probe to be concluded by Oct. 15

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday he expected the investigation into the 'Racket' case to conclude with an indictment prior to October 15.

Викторија Јованова, Штип 5 October 2019 17:08
