0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev says EU Parliament motion of resolution to restore motivation to continue on EU path

PM Zoran Zaev said that a motion for a resolution on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, which is put on the agenda of the European parliament’s plenary session on Wednesday, will be helpful and will restore the motivation of our people to continue on the EU path.

Silvana Kochovska 23 October 2019 16:03
Back to top button
Close